L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", Larsen & Toubro said in a BSE filing

Larsen & Toubro

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹3,395.29 crore in the same quarter last year. 
The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", the company said in a BSE filing. It added that orders worth ₹1.15 trillion were received during the quarter, out of which 65 per cent were international orders.
 
  

Topics : Larsen Toubro Q2 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

