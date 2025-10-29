L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹3,395.29 crore in the same quarter last year.
The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", the company said in a BSE filing. It added that orders worth ₹1.15 trillion were received during the quarter, out of which 65 per cent were international orders.