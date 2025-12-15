Monday, December 15, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon launches drugs for diabetes and obesity treatment in Netherlands

Biocon launches drugs for diabetes and obesity treatment in Netherlands

The Netherlands launch builds on Biocon's entry into the UK in February, where it received regulatory approval for liraglutide from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon Limited has announced the launch of its GLP-1 peptide, liraglutide, for the treatment of diabetes and obesity in the Netherlands. This comes as a push to position itself as a global player in the fast-growing diabetes and obesity market, one currently dominated by the likes of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
 
The recent rollout by Biocon will be distributed through Pharmamedic B.V, a partner. The drug-device combination will be marketed as Diavorin for diabetes (gVictoza) and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management (gSaxenda).
 
The launch follows approval from the Netherlands’ Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) earlier this year and marks the first European Union market in which the company will introduce liraglutide under its own brand.
 
 
Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Limited, said, “The launch of liraglutide in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in expanding Biocon’s GLP-1 portfolio across key global markets, and reinforces the strategic importance of peptide-based therapies within our portfolio. With our vertically integrated, end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, affordable metabolic treatments at scale.”
 
“Launching Diavorin and Vobexoryn under our own brand in Europe reflects not only our scientific and manufacturing excellence, but also our long-standing commitment to broadening access to advanced therapies for diabetes and obesity,” added Mittal.

In June, the Bengaluru-based firm received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its liraglutide drug substance and product, a generic version of Victoza. This will be used to treat adults, adolescents and children above 10 years with type 2 diabetes.
 
The Netherlands launch builds on Biocon’s entry into the UK in February, where it received regulatory approval for liraglutide from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Combined, these launches strengthen Biocon’s regulatory credentials in a highly scrutinised market.
 
The company is also using partnerships to accelerate market access. In September 2024, Biocon signed a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to commercialise GLP-1 diabetes and weight-management products across select Middle East markets, with options for portfolio expansion and future local manufacturing.
 
This move comes as global demand for GLP-1 drugs is rising due to increasing obesity and diabetes, and as Biocon looks to compete with popular newer medicines like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.
 
Eli Lilly’s obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) was launched in the UK in February 2024 and became available on the National Health Service (NHS) from March 2025. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide) was introduced in the UK in September 2023 through a limited release, available to eligible patients via specialist NHS weight management services.

