Sebi revamps MF expense ratio norms, overhauls three-decade-old rules

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday revised the mutual fund (MF) expense ratio framework and also approved a comprehensive overhaul of the three-decade-old Sebi MF Regulations, 1996.

What is Sebi changing in mutual fund rules and why?

The amendments are aimed at improving clarity, readability and structural coherence of MF regulations, while retaining core investor protection principles and strengthening transparency and governance standards across the industry, Sebi said.

What is the key change to the expense ratio framework?

A key highlight of the review is a significant revamp of the expense ratio framework, aimed at improving transparency around costs borne by investors.

Sebi has renamed expense ratio limits as the base expense ratio (BER) and clarified that statutory and regulatory levies will no longer be included within these limits. Instead, levies such as securities transaction tax (STT), commodities transaction tax (CTT), goods and services tax (GST), stamp duty, Sebi fees and exchange charges will be charged on actuals, over and above the permissible brokerage limits. How will total expense ratio be calculated now? The total expense ratio (TER) will now comprise the BER, brokerage, regulatory levies and statutory levies. How have headline expense ratio ceilings been revised? To align with this change, Sebi has reduced headline expense ratio ceilings across categories. For instance, the base expense ratio for index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been lowered to 0.90 per cent from 1 per cent earlier. Similar reductions apply to fund-of-funds schemes, including those investing in liquid funds, ETFs and equity-oriented schemes.

For open-ended equity-oriented schemes, the revised BER ranges from 2.10 per cent for schemes with assets up to ₹500 crore to 0.95 per cent for schemes with assets exceeding ₹50,000 crore. For non-equity schemes, the revised limits range from 1.85 per cent to 0.70 per cent across the same asset slabs. Close-ended schemes have also seen a reduction in base expense ratios. Sebi noted that for larger equity schemes—those with assets above ₹2,000 crore—the thresholds were revised upwards compared to the consultation paper issued in October, to limit the impact on AMCs’ cost structures arising from the exclusion of statutory levies.