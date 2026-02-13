Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, SpiceJet, HUL, Biocon, Infosys, IRCTC

Stocks to watch today, Friday, February 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicates that Indian markets will likely extend losses from the previous session at the open. The futures were quoting at 25,723.50, down 134.70 points or 0.52 per cent as of 7:26 AM.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most share indices declined, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) dented risk appetite. Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreated from a record high and was trading 0.9 per cent down. Mainland China’s CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.41 per cent and 1.33 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, and Taiwan’s Taiex jumped over 1 per cent as the US signed a trade deal with the country. Gold and silver prices rebounded on Friday and were trading 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher, respectively. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 1.34 per cent and 1.6 per cent down. In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch during today's session Q3 Results Today IT stocks: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Alicon Castalloy, Alkem Laboratories, BASF India, Bharat Global Developers, Blue Jet Healthcare, Deccan Gold Mines, Fineotex Chemical, Brainbees Solutions, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Goodluck India, Honda India Power, Indo Count Industries, IFL Finance, Indigo Paints, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Ipca Laboratories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, ITI, Jai Corp, Jindal Photo, Jindal Poly Films, CE Info Systems, Info Edge (India), NBCC(India), Ola Electric Mobility, Orient Technologies, Prabhat Technologies (India), Rategain Travel Technologies, Reliance Communication, Shakti Pumps India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vikran Engineers will release their third-quarter results on Friday. IT stocks will be in the spotlight today as shares of Indian technology (IT) companies listed on Wall Street extended their losses, amid rising concerns over AI-driven disruption. The American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys Ltd. ended 9.8 per cent lower on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, while the Wipro ADR slipped 4.6 per cent.

Indraprastha Gas: The company reported ₹395 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹325.42 crore. The revenue was at ₹4,489 crore versus ₹4,142.23 crore. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): The company reported ₹394.33 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹341.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹1,449.5 crore versus ₹1,224.7 crore. Petronet LNG: The company reported ₹845.5 crore net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26), down from ₹866.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY26). The revenue was at ₹11,163.83 crore versus ₹12,226.9 crore.

Puravankara: The company reported ₹58.34 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), compared to ₹92.64 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹1,069.31 crore versus ₹318.2 crore. Ingersoll Rand: The company reported ₹71.9 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), down from ₹77.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹455.5 crore versus ₹382 crore. Inox India: The company reported ₹60.7 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹58.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹428.56 crore versus ₹333.62 crore.

Senco Gold: The company reported ₹264 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26) of the current financial year, up from ₹33.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹3,071 crore versus ₹2,046 crore. SpiceJet: The company reported ₹262 crore net loss in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26), compared to ₹202.7 crore net profit reported in the same quarter last year. The revenue was ₹1,345.5 crore, compared to ₹1,178.7 crore in the previous year. Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company reported ₹27.64 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹25.52 crore net profit reported in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹275.65 crore versus ₹237.96 crore.

Infosys: The company expanded its strategic collaboration with ExxonMobil to develop and deploy its suite of 'ExxonMobil™ Data Centre Immersion Fluids', according to the exchange filing. Natco Pharma: The company will incorporate a new subsidiary named NATCO Pharma Chile SPA based in the South America, with an investment of up to $3000,000, the company said in the exchange filing. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is expanding its advanced research and development centre and additional testing facilities at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai with ₹196 crore investment, according to a Business Standard report. AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from April 19.