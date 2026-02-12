Demand stays strong, margin trajectory key for Mahindra & Mahindra

The RoE for 9MFY26 stood at 20.1 per cent, exceeding guidance of 18 per cent. The company targets an initial public offering (IPO) for its electric three- and four-wheeler division, Last Mile Mobility (LMM), by next year. Commodity inflation persists across precious metals, copper and aluminium. Hedging has cushioned the impact, and there was a small price hike in January.

Auto and tractor saw strong volume growth. M&M may beat industry growth rates in tractor and commercial vehicle segments and it has new sports utility vehicle (SUV) launches lined up. But high marketing spends may be the norm. M&M is the leading SUV player, with revenue market share of 24.1 per cent, up 90 basis points Y-o-Y. In the light commercial vehicle (LCV) (less than 3.5 tonne segment), M&M volumes grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 81,000 units, with market share up 10 basis points to 51.9 per cent. In January, it launched the new XUV7XO and it plans two new refreshes in the internal combustion engine line-up in CY26. In EVs, it launched the XEV 9S and no new EV launches are scheduled. In LCVs, it plans to launch two LCV variants in CY26.