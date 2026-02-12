NSE appoints Rothschild & Co as independent adviser for IPO process

NSE on Thursday said it has appointed Rothschild & Co as an independent adviser to oversee its initial public offering (IPO) process. The appointment was made by NSE’s IPO Committee after evaluating multiple agencies based on their technical and commercial proposals, the exchange said in a statement.

On Friday, NSE’s board had approved its IPO, which will entirely be a secondary share sale.

As part of its mandate, Rothschild will lead a transparent and governance-driven process for the selection of key intermediaries for the IPO, including book-running lead managers (BRLMs), legal counsel and other advisers.

The scope of work includes developing an objective evaluation framework, defining clear selection criteria and managing the entire selection process — from documentation and clarifications to back-office coordination, NSE said.