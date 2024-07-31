Stocks to Watch Today, July 31: Vedanta, GAIL,Coal India, BHEL, Adani Power

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Benchmark domestic indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, may open on a somber note on Wednesday amidst mixed global cues. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading higher by 27 points or 0.11 per cent at 24,938 levels.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices, Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, ended lower by 1.28 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively, as investors remain cautious ahead of earnings from heavyweight tech giants this week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.50 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei traded down 0.87 per cent, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.02 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.11 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.38 per cent, and the Asia Dow traded up 0.36 per cent on Wednesday morning.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, July 31:

Q1FY25 Results on Wednesday: ACE, Adani Power, AK Spintex, Ambuja Cements, Anup Engineering, Asahi India Glass, Bank of Baroda, Bansal Wire Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Black Rose Industries, Birlasoft, Coal India, Cockerill India, Colinz Laboratories, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dynamic Cables, Eco Hotels, Godrej Properties, GPT Infraprojects, Gujarat Container, Hindustan Bio Sciences, IIFL Securities, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mac Industries, Maan Aluminium, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, National Fertilizers, NPL Advisors, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, OnMobile Global, One Point One Solutions, Oswal Agro Mills, Oswal Greentech, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Relaxo Footwears, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Rexnord Electronics and Controls, RITES, Sonata Software, Steel Exchange India, Stylam Industries, Sundaram Fasteners, Swarna Securities, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Steel, Thomas Cook (India), Timex Group India, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

GAIL: State-run Maharatna company Gas Authority of India (Gail) reported a 77.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,183.35 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 1,793 crore in the year-ago period. Gail's net profit jumped 28.6 per cent QoQ from Rs 2,474 crore. The latest growth in net profits was propelled by increased domestic natural gas marketing volume and higher gas transmission volumes.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products' net profit in Q1FY25 dropped 8.3 per cent YoY due to higher exceptional items and lower share of profits from associates and joint ventures. The company's net profit fell to Rs 290.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 317 crore reported in the first quarter of FY24.

Dixon Technologies:The company's net profit in Q1FY25 climbed 94.25 per cent to Rs 133.68 crore as against Rs 68.82 crore reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. The company's sales jumped 101.12 per cent to Rs 6579.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3271.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Indus Towers: Telecom infrastructure major's consolidated profit jumped 42 per cent to Rs 1,925.9 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from Rs 1,347.9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped about 4 per cent to Rs 7,439.4 crore in the June 2024 quarter from Rs 7,132.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Torrent Power: The company reported a surge of 87.2 per cent YoY in net profit in the June quarter to Rs 996.3 crore. Torrent Power's revenue jumped 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,033.7 crore in the quarter under review. The company's EBITDA witnessed a jump of 56.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,857.9 crore. Torrent Power saw an increase in contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based power plants.

Jindal Stainless: The company reported a 13.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to Rs 648.06 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 745.81 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,429.76 crore in Q1FY25, down by 7.4 per cent YoY. Jindal Stainless has in-principle approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through equity and/or debt instruments.



Titagarh Rail Systems: The company's net profit rose 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 67 crore in the June quarter.

Vedanta: One of the world’s leading critical minerals, energy, and technology companies, Vedanta Limited has announced that it has received the go-ahead from 75% of its secured creditors for obtaining clearance from stock exchanges and subsequently filing its demerger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its proposed demerger.

Vodafone Idea: The company has received a penalty order worth Rs. 27,30,73,909/- from the Commercial Tax Officer, Chennai South, Tamil Nadu. "Order passed under Section 74 of Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs. 27,30,73,909/- along with the demand and interest as applicable," Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

Other Q1FY25 Result Reactions: 360 ONE WAM, Exide Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Johnson Controls Hitachi, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, R R Kabel, Sapphire Foods, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.