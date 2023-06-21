Stocks to watch on June 21, 2023: Tracking tepid global cues, the SGX Nifty, on Wednesday, indicated a somber start for exchanges. At 7:40 am, it stood flat at 18,864 levels.

Globally, the US markets inched lower for a second consecutive day overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices falling up to 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, back home, here are the top stocks to watch in Wednesday's trade:

Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed similar footsteps in Wednesday's early trade. The S&P 200, Kospi, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

Coal India: The employee offer-for-sale (OFS) will open from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23, 2023. The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of Rs 226.10 a share.

Lupin: The company's CSR arm - Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation signed agreement with the Maharashtra government to address cardiovascular diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Palghar, Maharashtra.

HDFC Life: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved for HDFC to increase its stake in HDFC Life to more than 50 per cent. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had permitted transfer of shareholding of HDFC in HDFC Life.

GR Infraprojects: The company received letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for four-laning of NH-530B (from Kasganj Bypass End to Chandan Nagar) in Uttar Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 1,085 crore.

IDFC First Bank: The board approved the appointment of Madhivanan Balakrishnan , as the Whole-time Director (Additional Director), designated as ‘Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer’ and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank for three years, subject to shareholders' approval.

Som Distilleries: The company declared that they have captured a market share of 18.4 per cent in Odisha as of June 2023, making them the second largest player in terms of market share in the state. The company strives to continue expanding their presence in the state.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has launched a new product named Bajaj 100 per cent Pure Henna, catering to the domestic market for hair-care.

Landmark Cars: The company announced that they have incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named 'Aeromark Cars' via a related party transaction. Aeromark Cars, yet to commence operations, intends to carry on the business of sales, after sales, and allied business.

CMS Info Systems: The company completed execution of ATM Managed Services of over 5,200 ATMs for Punjab National Bank (PNB) across 526 cities and towns in 26 states. The completion of this mandate makes CMS the largest ATM Managed Services provider to PNB.

Gujarat Mineral Development: Hasmukh Adhia, principal advisor to Gujarat Chief Minister was appointed as the Director and Chairman of the company with immediate effect. At present, he is the non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda.

