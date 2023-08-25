Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Reliance, BEL, Astra Microwave, Vedanta, ADF Foods

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are staring at a weak start on Friday as global markets maintain caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. At 7:40 am, the Gift Nifty Futures declined 75-odd points to 19,320, over Nifty Futures' Thursday close.

Globally, US markets ended lower overnight. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices dropped over 1 per cent each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in Friday's early trade, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 indices slipping up to 1 per cent.





Telecom stocks: Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,173.89 million at the end of June on account of new customer additions led by Reliance Jio, said Trai. The subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers. BSNL lost 1.87 million mobile subscribers, VIL lost 1.28 million subscribers and MTNL (1,52,912 subscribers).