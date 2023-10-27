Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Voda Idea, SBI, Adani, TTML, Jaiprakash Power

Stocks to Watch on Friday, October 27: Despite overnight selling in the US, Asia-Pacific markets attempted a rebound on Friday, with Australia stocks bouncing from one-year lows.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.86 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.65 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.34 per cent.

At 7.50 AM, the Gift Nifty index was at 18,986, up 13 points.

Overnight, Nasdaq Composite index lost 1.76 per cent on Wall Street, closing below its 200-day moving average and ending at 12,595.61. The S&P 500 dipped 1.18 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Q2FY24 results on October 27: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Bajaj Holding & Investment, Bharat Petroleum Corp, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Union Bank of India, SRF, IHCL, Schaeffler India, Oberoi Realty, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Carborundum Universal, Sumitomo Chemical India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indiamart Intermesh, Blue Dart Express, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Piramal Pharma, TTK Prestige, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Mahanagar Gas, Route Mobile, Intellect Design Arena, City Union Bank, Supreme Petrochem, SBFC Finance, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Latent View Analytics, Ion Exchange India, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Jubilant Pharmova, Rategain Travel Technologies, Inox Wind, Johnson Controls -Hitachi, Goodyear India, Inox Wind Energy, MPS, Astec Lifesciences, Shalby, Indostar Capital Finance, GNA Axles, Satin Creditcare Network, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Welspun Specialty Solutions, PTC India Financial Services, Novartis India, NACL Industries, Shree Digvijay Cement, Monarch Networth Capital, Ritesh Properties & Industries, Heubach Colorantsindia.



Vodafone Idea: Vi, on Thursday, reported a 15.2 per cent higher consolidated net loss of Rs 8,746 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year (FY24) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as a result of increasing expenses. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter rose to Rs 142 on a sequential basis, up from Rs 139 in the preceding quarter.

Punjab National Bank: The public-sector lender's net profit for Q2FY24 jumped 327.14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,756 crore owing to a substantial rise in its net interest income (NII) and decline in credit costs. Its NIM expanded to 3.11 per cent from 3.08 per cent QoQ and 3 per cent YoY.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank reported a 61 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year FY24 to Rs 2,068.49 crore, compared to Rs 1,287.39 crore during the same period last financial year. The improved net profit is mainly due to a 23 per cent increase in net interest income (NII) for the quarter.

Tata Tele Maharashtra: Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, will have to infuse an additional Rs 2,055 crore in its loss-making subsidiary Tata Teleservices as the latter's bonds worth Rs 940 crore are due for repayment on November 10. Another tranche of bonds worth Rs 1,115 crore are due by February next year, Business Standard reported.



Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion to help develop manufacturing plants that would produce low-cost green hydrogen, according to a Bloomberg report. Adani New Industries Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd., will take the lead in raising the money.

Colgate Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 22 per cent rise in the second-quarter profit to Rs 340 crore on Thursday, aided by rising urban demand for high-priced toothpastes and signs of growth in rural consumption.

It declared its first interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Dixon Technologies: It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 113.36 crore for Q2FY24, up 46.99 per cent YoY. Its revenue, meanwhile, grew 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,943.18 crore. Ebitda margin increased to 4 per cent from 3.8 per cent in Q2FY23.

State Bank of India: SBI is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.20 billion) through Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Axis Bank: Rakesh Makhija has ceased to be the Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on Thursday, October 26, 2023. N. S. Vishwanathan, independent director, will take over as the Non-Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of the Bank, for a period of three years with effect from Friday, October 27, 2023.



Lemon Tree Hotels: It has signed a License Agreement for a 50-room property in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The hotel is expected to be operational by FY26.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company has to pay arrears worth Rs 240 crore for Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement, executed in 2015, after the Ministry of Coal revised the pricing formulae.

Oberoi Realty: The company has divested its entire 31.67 per cent shareholding in Sangam City Township Joint Venture for Rs 3.6 crore.