Stocks to watch today, Sep 10: Bajaj Auto, TaMo, Sun Pharma, Eicher, BEL

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, September 10: Indian equities are likely to see a positive opening today, buoyed by supportive global sentiment and remarks from US President Indian equities are likely to see a positive opening today, buoyed by supportive global sentiment and remarks from US President Donald Trump on trade ties with India

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said: “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 37 points higher at 24,987, indicating a positive start for domestic benchmarks. IAcross Asia, markets were trading higher and assessing China's August inflation figure. The CPI slipped 0.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), versus a 0.2 per cent drop forecast, and was flat month-on-month (M-o-M). The PPI declined 2.9 per cent, matching estimates. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Last checked, the Nikkei rose 0.36 per cent, Topix was up 0.22 per cent, Kospi gained 1.24 per cent, and ASX 200 edged 0.1 per cent higher. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major benchmarks closed at record highs, shrugging off soft jobs data and betting on rate cuts. The S&P 500 rose 0.27 per cent to 6,512.61, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.37 per cent to 21,879.49 after hitting a fresh intraday peak, and the Dow Jones advanced 196.39 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 45,711.34.

Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to watch on Tuesday, September 10: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Board to meet on September 12 to consider fundraising through NCDs via private placement. Sun Pharma: USFDA classifies Halol plant as Official Action Indicated; facility remains under Import Alert until full CGMP compliance. Bajaj Auto: To fully pass on GST cut benefits; price reduction up to ₹20,000 on bikes and ₹24,000 on three-wheelers from September 22. Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield): Will extend full GST cut benefit across motorcycles, service, apparel, and accessories, effective September 22. Tata Motors: Executes pact with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire 26 per cent stakes in SPVs TP Paarthav & TP Marigold.

HEG: Associate Bhilwara Energy acquires Statkraft’s 49 per cent stake in Malana Power Company, becoming sole owner of Malana (86 MW) & Allain Duhangan (192 MW) hydropower plants. Blue Jet Healthcare: Promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora to sell up to 1.19 crore shares (6.83 per cent stake), incl. greenshoe, via OFS on September 10-11. Floor price set at ₹675 per share. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Receives LOI worth ₹415 crore for a solar project in Rajasthan with O&M. Thermax: Invests ₹115 crore in subsidiary First Energy for further infusion into FE10. Mamata Machinery: Wins third consecutive order for a 9-layer blown film plant worth $1.17 mn from a UAE client, delivery due in Q4FY26.