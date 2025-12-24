Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on December 24

ACME Solar Holdings Share Price Today: Shares of green energy-based power generation company ACME Solar Holdings were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday, December 24, after the company announced the incorporation of a subsidiary and bagging a Letter of Award (LoA) for a renewable energy project. Following the news the company's stock price advanced 2.73 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹242.40 per share on the NSE.

So far during the day, a combined total of 0.57 million equity shares of ACME Solar, estimated to be valued at around ₹13 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹324.30–₹167.75 on the NSE. As of December 24, ACME Solar Holdings’ market capitalisation stood at ₹14,443.94 crore on the NSE.

Here’s why ACME Solar shares were ruling higher on Wednesday:

The northward movement in the ACME Solar Holdings share price came after the company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), ACME Greentech Sixteen Private Limited.