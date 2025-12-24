Home / Markets / News / TV Today Network rises 3% a day after promoter buys additional stake

TV Today Network rises 3% a day after promoter buys additional stake

According to the NSE bulk deal data, Living Media India bought 4,50,000 shares for ₹134.4 per share through bulk deal, while HDFC Mutual Fund sold 4,76,053 shares for ₹134.41 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
TV Today Network shares rose 2.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹138.4 per share a day after promoter entity Living Media India bought additional stakes through bulk deal. At 11:17 AM,  TV Today Network's share price was trading 1.08 per cent higher at ₹136.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 85,625.61. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹813.28 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹224.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹129. 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Living Media India bought 4,50,000 shares for ₹134.4 per share through a bulk deal, while HDFC Mutual Fund sold 4,76,053 shares for ₹134.41 per share. 
 
As of the September quarter, Living Media India held a 56.9 per cent stake in the company. Meanwhile, the total promoter holding in the company stood at 58.45 per cent, according to the BSE shareholding pattern. Among the public shareholders, HDFC Small Cap Fund held a 7.89 per cent stake.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
That apart, in November, the board approved the proposal to sell its FM radio broadcasting business to Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt Ltd. 
 
“This is to inform that as authorised by the Board of Directors, the Special Committee of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., November 25, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved proposal for: Entering into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Private Limited (“Abhijit Realtors”), in relation to proposed sale/transfer of FM Radio Broadcasting Operations of the Company (comprising of three FM radio stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM) [Radio Business] as a going concern, through Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” the filing read. 
 
The deal covered three FM stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata operating on 104.8 FM and was to be executed as a going concern through Vibgyor Broadcasting, TV Today’s subsidiary, subject to contractual conditions and regulatory approvals, including from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 
 
The radio business generated ₹14.16 crore in revenue in FY25 (about 1.41 per cent of the company’s total turnover) and posted a loss of ₹10.54 crore. The proposed consideration is ₹10 crore plus applicable taxes, paid in two tranches of ₹5 crore each—one at signing of the MoU and the balance within three months of signing—with completion targeted by May 31, 2026 (extendable by mutual consent). 
 

Topics :TV Today NetworkBuzzing stocksMarketsBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

