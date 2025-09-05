Rupee closes at fresh low ahead of US jobs data; ends lower at 88.25/$

The Indian Rupee closed at a fresh low on Friday ahead of the US jobs data and amid reports that exporters are lobbying the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) to weaken the currency to offset US tariffs.

The domestic currency opened 11 paise lower at 88.26 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. During the session, it fell to a low of 88.35. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.97 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.

Rupee traded weakly as renewed tariff concerns and persistent foreign portfolio investors (FPI) selling pressure for the past several months have continued to add to the rupee’s devaluation trend, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "With external headwinds dominating, the rupee is expected to remain volatile in the range of 87.90-88.50."

ALSO READ: IPO Calendar: Dalal Street gears up for busy week with 9 IPOs, 7 listings Global funds have been net sellers in stocks in the first four days of September and have sold equities worth ₹1.42 trillion so far this year, according to NSDL data. The dollar index was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 98 as weak US jobless claims reinforced the expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Traders will also eye the key jobs data on Friday, which is expected to extend the weakest stretch of US job growth since the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.