Street Signs: Covid trot to winning run, Avalon Tech's premium, and more

Banking stocks outperformed in the just-concluded financial year (2022-23), with the sectoral gauge gaining 12 per cent, against a 0.6 per cent decline in the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty

Covid trot to winning run: Banking stocks end FY23 on a sprint Banking stocks outperformed in the just-concluded financial year (2022-23), with the sectoral gauge gaining 12 per cent, against a 0.6 per cent decline in the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty. The Nifty Bank Index has delivered healthy returns during six of the seven earlier financial years. The only exception was the pandemic-s