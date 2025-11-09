Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw, GMP runway lights flash

Street Signs: FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw, GMP runway lights flash

Foreign investors take a breather amid trade uncertainties, while IPO activity stays strong with four listings this week

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium
FPIs turned sellers again, IPOs line up despite fatigue, and BSE shares fight back as markets await cues from a possible US-India trade thaw.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FPIs on ice, trade deal the thaw
 
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell 0.9 per cent last week, pressured by renewed selling from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). So far in November, FPIs have net sold equities worth ₹12,569 crore, following net purchases of over ₹10,000 crore in October. “FPIs are booking profits in areas of the secondary market where valuations look stretched, while selectively participating in the primary market. With the year-end approaching, some selling may also be linked to profit-taking, though it’s a bit early for that,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities. “A breakthrough in the US-India trade deal would be the main trigger for foreign investors’ return. If that happens, many FPIs currently on the sidelines are likely to resume buying,” he added.
 
GMP runway lights flash: IPOs taxi for lift-off
 
The primary market is set for another active week, with four initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled — Tenneco Clean Air India, Physics Wallah, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, and Fujiyama Power System. Tenneco is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of about 16 per cent over its issue price, while Emmvee’s GMP is around 10 per cent. The other two IPOs are seeing modest demand, with premiums below 10 per cent. “There has been some disconnect between grey market trends and actual listing gains in a few high-profile IPOs recently. Investor fatigue is also emerging as new issues continue to stream in week after week,” said an IPO analyst.
 
Off the ropes, BSE throws counterpunch
 
BSE shares have risen more than 20 per cent since October, supported by easing concerns over a potential ban on weekly derivatives contracts and continued market-share gains, despite the shift in derivatives expiry day to align with the National Stock Exchange. The stock, still sensitive to regulatory developments in derivatives trading, gained further after the market regulator indicated that a move to longer-tenure contracts is unlikely in the near term. Even after this rebound, BSE shares remain more than 10 per cent below their peak.
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Fresh coat of confidence for legacy paintmakers as stocks rebound

FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct, withdraw ₹12,569 cr in Nov

Inflation data, Q2 earnings, global trends to drive stock markets this week

Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products, flags risks

Premium

Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

Topics :Markets NewsStreet SignsIPOsForeign Portfolio Investorsinitial public offeringsFPI inflows

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story