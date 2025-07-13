Street Signs: Markets turn skittish, exorcising the ghost of the past, more

SBI’s QIP: Laying the ghost of 2017 to rest

State Bank of India (SBI) is set to raise ₹25,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) — the largest QIP ever in the domestic market. With the stock trading at a modest 1.3x 2026–27 estimated book and credit growth outpacing the system, demand is expected to be strong. The offering also gives SBI a chance to exorcise the memory of its June 2017 QIP: then, the bank sold ₹15,000 crore of shares at ₹287.25, only to watch the price slide more than 15 per cent over the next few months. “That deal came when sentiment towards public-sector banks was weak; the backdrop today is completely different,” says a banker close to the transaction.