Expect FIIs to influence market returns in the near term: Harish Krishnan

Hopes of a trade deal between the US and other countries, along with easing geopolitical tensions, have lifted market sentiment recently. Harish Krishnan, co-chief investment officer and head of equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they have increased exposure to financials, consumption, and resources while trimming positions in capital goods and real estate. Edited excerpts:

What is the next set of triggers for the markets?

Market participants are likely to focus on the contours of trade deals and where the dollar index settles after its 10 per cent decline