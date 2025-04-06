Street signs: US panic meter explodes, FPIs and DIIs unite as sellers, more

The Volatility Index (Vix), often dubbed the fear gauge, is flashing very different signals in the US and India. On Friday, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Vix surged 15.29 points, or 51 per cent, to 45.31 — its highest level in five years — suggesting deep anxiety in the market. Meanwhile, India’s Vix remained subdued at 13.76. Traders typically view a reading above 30 as a warning of turbulent conditions, often seen around major events such as elections or credit scares. Despite the calm in India, analysts caution that it might not last. “The US Vix shows markets have entered a phase of sharp swings, and India could follow, even if the Vix hasn’t picked it up yet,” said one analyst. The jump in US volatility follows a 10 per cent selloff over two days, triggered by concerns over President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the risk of a recession. The Nifty ended the week down 2.6 per cent at 22,904.