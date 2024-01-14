Street signs: Wipro's place in Sensex at risk, paradigm shift for brokers

Wipro’s place in Sensex at risk



IT firm Wipro’s place in the 30-share Sensex is at risk unless the stock sees a sharp up-move between now and April-end. The review period for the S&P BSE indices June rebalance ends on April 30. “Just over a third of the way through the review period of the June rebalance, we see one potential index change with Wipro in the deletion zone. Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and Hindalco Industries are potential inclusions to the index in that order,” said analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics who publishes on Smartkarma. The deletion could trigger Rs 1,327 crore worth of passive selling in Wipro, while Adani Enterprises could see buying to the tune of Rs 1,985 crore if it makes it to the index.

