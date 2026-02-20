Premium portfolio, strong Q3 results boost outlook for Marico stock

Overall, with lower input cost environment and improving premiumisation in the portfolio, the management expects operating profit to grow in mid-teens and margin to expand by 150-200 basis points over the near- to medium-term. It has maintained a 25 per cent consolidated revenue growth guidance in FY26. It expects strong volume growth momentum in the India business to sustain, even though pricing growth gradually moderates in the quarters ahead.
Marico will remain sharply focused on execution, strengthening franchises and driving sustainable volume-led growth, the management said in the third quarter earnings concall. In India, it expects to drive improved trajectory in the core portfolio, while driving the profitable scale-up of foods and digital-first businesses. With input cost easing and margin pressure subsiding, they expect progressive improvement in operating profit growth rates over the coming quarters. Marico has significant local presence in Bangladesh, South East Asia, Middle East, Egypt and South Africa.