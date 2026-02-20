Premium portfolio, strong Q3 results boost outlook for Marico stock

The company’s food business and digital-to-consumer (D2C) brands have become important revenue growth drivers in recent years, accounting for 22 per cent of its sales in FY25. Marico is now getting into a Copra downcycle, during which its growth as well as market share has historically been impacted by deflation and competition. This has kept some brokerages such as BNP Paribas cautious on the company despite strong performance recently. Over the medium term, the brokerage sees moderate revenue growth potential in the business, with a high dependence on new initiatives such as food and D2C to drive growth. The brokerage firm has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Marico with a target price of ₹835 per share.