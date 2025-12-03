Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sugs Lloyd share price today: Sugs Lloyd shares were in demand despite overall muted sentiment across the market on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹137.90 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Sugs Lloyd share price was trading 4.80 per cent higher at ₹136.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent lower at 84,913.85 levels.

Why did Sugs Lloyd share price jump in trade?

Sugs Llyod shares rose after the company announced that it has received the Notification of Award (NOA) from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. for Execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme.

In an exchange filing, Sugs Llyod said, “We are pleased to inform you that Sugs Lloyd Limited has received the Notification of Award (NOA) from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. for Execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme. Under the terms of the order, Sugs Llyod will be responsible for the execution of LT and HT Infrastructure loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme. ALSO READ | R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details The order, expected to be executed in 2 years from the date of issuance of Notification of Award (NOA), is valued at ₹43,37,82,924, including GST, Sugs Llyod said.