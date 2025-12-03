Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

In a filing, R P P Infra announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lanes to four lanes of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60)

R P P Infra Projects share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

R P P Infra Projects shares jumped 7.16 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹115.2 per share. The buying interest came after the company bagged a new order worth ₹25.99 crore.
 
At 9:21 AM, R P P Infra Projects’ share price was trading 5.53 per cent higher at ₹113.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 85,197.18.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹562.49 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹255, and its 52-week low was at ₹100.95.  
 
In a filing, the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lanes to four lanes of Hogenakkal-Pennagaram-Dharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60). 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
“We inform you that Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from Two Lane to Four Lane of Hogenakkal- PennagaramDharmapuri- Thirupathur Road (SH-60) for the Contract value of ₹25.99 crore (including Gst). Today, We have received hard copy of Loa from department,” the filing read. 

Also Read

DOMS Industries share price

DOMS Industries spikes 6%; Antique initiates coverage, sees 23% upside

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; IT, pharma gain on record low Rupee

stock markets, Indian stock market

Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Emkay starts 'Buy' on Arvind SmartSpaces; sees cash flow, pre-sales growth

stock markets, trading

Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 5% in trade today?

 
The order was awarded by the office of the Superintending or Contracts Engineer[Highways) Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu and has to be completed within 12 months. 
 
That apart, on November 28, 2025, the company had informed that it secured a new work order of widening from two lanes to four lanes and improvement at Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road (SH-50) for the contract value of ₹69.36 crore. The project was to be completed within 12 months. 
 
“We inform you that M/s Rpp Infra Projects Limited has been received letter of acceptance for a new work order widening from two lane to four lane and improvement at Thirumazhisai-Uthukottai Road (SH-50) for the Contract value 69.36 Crores[including Gst). Yesterday, We have received Loa from department,” the filing read. 
 
RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development, such as highways, roads and bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. IT has diversified its civil works expertise into SEZ development, water management projects, irrigation and power projects.
 

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Retail investors turn tactical, sell cash equities despite market reboundpremium

Auto stocks

Auto sector rides on GST 2.0, festive demand; Nirmal Bang names top picks

Ipca Labs share price today

Emkay predicts strong upside in Ipca Labs shares on India, export growth

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Hudco, LIC, IRFC

Motilal Oswal sector of week: Capital goods

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here

Topics : RPP Infra Projects Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon