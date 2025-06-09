Suzlon Energy gains 2% after 198.2 million shares change hands in blocks

Shares of the company have fallen nearly 10 per cent from their recent highs of ₹74.3, which it hit last month. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Suzlon Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹92,053.72 crore.

However, the news agency had earlier reported that the founder entities of the company had offered to sell as much as 200 million shares, or a 1.5 per cent stake in the company. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹64.7 per share, a discount of 3 per cent to Friday's closing price on the NSE.

About 198.2 million shares, or a 1.45 per cent stake of Suzlon Energy, changed hands in 19 block trades on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Suzlon Energy Q4FY25 results

Revenue from operations rose 73 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹2,179.20 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total income also grew 73 per cent YoY to ₹3,825 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹2,207 crore in Q4 FY24.

About Suzlon Energy

The company, part of the Suzlon Group, is a renewable energy solution provider based in Pune, India. The company has installed approximately 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries.