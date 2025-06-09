Home / Markets / News / Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know

Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know

Oswal Pumps IPO: The issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 8.1 million shares

ipo market listing share market
Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025.
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oswal Pumps IPO: Oswal Pumps, a manufacturer and distributor of pumps, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 8.1 million shares. Vivek Gupta, chairman and managing director is the promoter selling shareholder. The price bands for Oswal Pumps IPO are yet to be announced.

Oswal Pumps IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date i.e. Thursday, June 12, 2025.  The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025. 

Oswal Pumps IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.  ALSO READ | Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Oswal Pumps IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to use ₹89.86 crore for funding certain capital expenditures, ₹272.75 crore for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, Haryana. In addition, ₹280 crore will be used for prepayment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings and ₹31 crore for repayment or prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Oswal Solar. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Oswal Pumps

Incorporated in 2003, Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock
pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors as well as solar modules, which it sells under
the ‘Oswal’ brand. It caters to the diverse requirements of end-users in the agricultural sector, the residential sector, commercial premises such as shopping malls, offices and hotels, and various industries. As of December 31, 2024, the company has executed orders for 38,132 Turnkey Solar pumping Systems directly under the PM Kusum Scheme for several states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It operates a manufacturing facility located at Karnal, Haryana, which is one of India’s largest single-site facilities for manufacturing pumps, covering a total land area of 41,076 square meters as of December 31, 2024.

Oswal Pumps financial overview

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹1,065.6 crore and PAT of ₹216.7 crore. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Oswal Pumps reported revenue from operations of ₹758.5 crore, up 97 per cent from ₹385 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹97.6 crore in FY24, nearly a two-fold jump from ₹34.1 crore in FY23. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 1.5 times from ₹57.8 crore in FY23 to ₹150 crore in FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance up 2%, nears new high on fixing record date for split, bonus

Railtel shares gain 3% on bagging multiple orders; Check all details here

MCX rises 4% after Sebi approves to launch electricity futures; IEX up 4%

GRSE shares rise 5% on global maritime push; stock up 85% in 1 month

Premium

Muthoot Finance rallies 10% in 2 days, mcap crosses ₹1 trillion; here's why

Topics :IPOsstock marketsMarketsBSENSE

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story