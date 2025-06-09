Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know

Oswal Pumps IPO: Oswal Pumps, a manufacturer and distributor of pumps, is set to launch its Oswal Pumps, a manufacturer and distributor of pumps, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 8.1 million shares. Vivek Gupta, chairman and managing director is the promoter selling shareholder. The price bands for Oswal Pumps IPO are yet to be announced.

Oswal Pumps IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date i.e. Thursday, June 12, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO registrar, lead manager ALSO READ | Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers. Oswal Pumps IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) , from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to use ₹89.86 crore for funding certain capital expenditures, ₹272.75 crore for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, Haryana. In addition, ₹280 crore will be used for prepayment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings and ₹31 crore for repayment or prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Oswal Solar. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Oswal Pumps Incorporated in 2003, Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors as well as solar modules, which it sells under the ‘Oswal’ brand. It caters to the diverse requirements of end-users in the agricultural sector, the residential sector, commercial premises such as shopping malls, offices and hotels, and various industries. As of December 31, 2024, the company has executed orders for 38,132 Turnkey Solar pumping Systems directly under the PM Kusum Scheme for several states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It operates a manufacturing facility located at Karnal, Haryana, which is one of India’s largest single-site facilities for manufacturing pumps, covering a total land area of 41,076 square meters as of December 31, 2024.