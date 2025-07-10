The stock gained after the company gave clarification reports about setting up Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company provided a sequence of events in chronological order from the start of negotiations till date.

According to the filing, the company signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Shinhyup Electronics Co., Ltd. on December 24, 2024. Then on January 16, 2025, it signed a Non-Binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Chennai, India.

In March and April, the company communicated exchanges to understand business plan assumptions, product costing etc and then in May and June, communicated exchanges that it is exploring a potential joint venture (JV) partnership and relevant document details.

Since March till date, there have been discussions with GoAP, EDB representatives for land, and incentives package and an application was filed with the IT Secretary, GoAP with a detailed project report on June 26, 2025.