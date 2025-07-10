Home / Markets / News / Syrma SGS Technology hits 52-week high; rises 10% in two days; Details

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Syrma SGS Technology share price rose 5.1 per cent, logging a 52-week high at ₹682.7 per share on Thursday. The scrip rallied for the second session and gained nearly 10 per cent in two days.  At 9:36 AM, Syrma SGS Technology shares were up 3.84 per cent at ₹674.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 83,464.5. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹12,009.63 crore. Its 52-week low was at ₹355.05 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why are Syrma SGS Technology shares rising in trade? 

The stock gained after the company gave clarification reports about setting up Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. 
 
The company provided a sequence of events in chronological order from the start of negotiations till date.
 
According to the filing, the company signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Shinhyup Electronics Co., Ltd. on December 24, 2024. Then on January 16, 2025, it signed a Non-Binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Chennai, India. 
 
In March and April, the company communicated exchanges to understand business plan assumptions, product costing etc and then in May and June, communicated exchanges that it is exploring a potential joint venture (JV) partnership and relevant document details.
 
Since March till date, there have been discussions with GoAP, EDB representatives for land, and incentives package and an application was filed with the IT Secretary, GoAP with a detailed project report on June 26, 2025. 
 
Reports had suggested that the company is planning to invest around ₹1,800 crore in the project, in partnership with South Korean major Shinhyup Electronics Ltd for technology and marketing support.  ALSO READ | What's firing up Bharat Dynamics? 8 reasons behind MOFSL's positive view 
They further said that discussions are in an advanced stage, and the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is expected to clear a proposal by the company soon. The company may be applying for a production-linked incentive (PLI) under the Government of India’s electronics manufacturing schemes. It has also approached the state government for incentives, including capital subsidy, electricity duty incentives, and skilling incentives. The project is expected to be commissioned by 2026–27.

About Syrma SGS 

Syrma SGS manufactures various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies/adapters, fibre optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products, and other electronic products. 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

