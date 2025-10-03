Systematix Corporate shares gain 6% on getting approval for listing on NSE
Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹140 per share. At 9:54 AM, Systematix Corporate Services’ share price
was trading 4.15 per cent higher at ₹138 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 80,963.64.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,884.22 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.9 per share and 52-week low was at ₹94.43 per share.
Why did Systematix Corporate Service shares rise in trade?
The demand on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) approved the company’s proposal to get listed on the exchange.
“The company has received listing and trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of
India Limited (NSE) for the listing of 13,65,38,010 equity shares of the company on the main board of
NSE vide letter no. NSE/LIST/218 dated October 01, 2025,” the filing read.
It added: The equity shares of the company will also be traded on NSE with effect from Monday, October 6, 2025, and the designated symbol shall be SYSTMTXC.
The company’s total expense stood at ₹25.56 crore, as compared to ₹28.13 crore a year ago.
Systematix Group caters to an array of clients, including Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Bank Treasuries, Corporations, Corporate Treasuries, Promoters, Ultra HNIs, HNIs and retail investors. The company has over 40,000 registered clients that are serviced regularly. Its products and services include Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Broking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management Services, NRI Services, E-Broking, and Depository Services.
The Systematix Group has a presence across India, with 453 touch points across 115 cities in India. Our key locations are Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Ujjain. The company was built to provide financial products like equities, derivatives, PMS, commodities, currency derivatives, IPOs, mutual funds and debt products (primary markets).
