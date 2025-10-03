Systematix Corporate shares gain 6% on getting approval for listing on NSE

Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹140 per share. At 9:54 AM, Systematix Corporate Services’ share price was trading 4.15 per cent higher at ₹138 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 80,963.64.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,884.22 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.9 per share and 52-week low was at ₹94.43 per share.

Why did Systematix Corporate Service shares rise in trade?

The demand on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) approved the company’s proposal to get listed on the exchange.

“The company has received listing and trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the listing of 13,65,38,010 equity shares of the company on the main board of NSE vide letter no. NSE/LIST/218 dated October 01, 2025,” the filing read. It added: The equity shares of the company will also be traded on NSE with effect from Monday, October 6, 2025, and the designated symbol shall be SYSTMTXC. ALSO READ | Nuvama Wealth up 5% on Sebi nod to act as sponsor of proposed mutual fund In Q1, the company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹10.45 crore, as compared to ₹1.74 crore a year ago. Its total income stood at ₹39.43 crore, as compared to ₹30.49 crore a year ago.