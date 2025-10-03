Home / Markets / News / Systematix Corporate shares gain 6% on getting approval for listing on NSE

Systematix Corporate shares gain 6% on getting approval for listing on NSE

The demand on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) approved the company's proposal to get listed on the exchange

stock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 5.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹140 per share. At 9:54 AM, Systematix Corporate Services’ share price was trading 4.15 per cent higher at ₹138 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 80,963.64.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,884.22 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹335.9 per share and 52-week low was at ₹94.43 per share. 

Why did Systematix Corporate Service shares rise in trade? 

The demand on the counter came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) approved the company’s proposal to get listed on the exchange. 
 
“The company has received listing and trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of
India Limited (NSE) for the listing of 13,65,38,010 equity shares of the company on the main board of
NSE vide letter no. NSE/LIST/218 dated October 01, 2025,” the filing read. 
 
It added: The equity shares of the company will also be traded on NSE with effect from Monday, October 6, 2025, and the designated symbol shall be SYSTMTXC. 
 
In Q1, the company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹10.45 crore, as compared to ₹1.74 crore a year ago. Its total income stood at ₹39.43 crore, as compared to ₹30.49 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Nuvama Wealth up 5% on Sebi nod to act as sponsor of proposed mutual fund 
The company’s total expense stood at ₹25.56 crore, as compared to ₹28.13 crore a year ago. 
 
Systematix Group caters to an array of clients, including Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Bank Treasuries, Corporations, Corporate Treasuries, Promoters, Ultra HNIs, HNIs and retail investors. The company has over 40,000 registered clients that are serviced regularly. Its products and services include Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Broking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management Services, NRI Services, E-Broking, and Depository Services.
 
The Systematix Group has a presence across India, with 453 touch points across 115 cities in India. Our key locations are Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Ujjain. The company was built to provide financial products like equities, derivatives, PMS, commodities, currency derivatives, IPOs, mutual funds and debt products (primary markets).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Metal index up 2%; Auto, Oil stocks fall

Sammaan Capital stock dips 3% even as IHC eyes majority stake; here's why

United Breweries upgraded to buy at Nirmal Bang; check outlook, target here

Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story