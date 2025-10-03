Home / Markets / News / Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

Unimech Aerospace share price: The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed that it continued to experience a slowdown in revenues in the September quarter (Q2FY26)

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Unimech Aerospace Share Price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unimesh Aerospace and Manufacturing shares declined 4.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹989.8 per share. At 9:19 AM, Unimech’s share price was trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹1,019 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 80,813.63.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,182.32 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,523.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹851.2 per share. 

Why did Unimesh Aerospace shares fall? 

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed that it continued to experience a slowdown in revenues in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The revenues for Q2FY26 are expected to be marginally lower when compared to Q1FY26. This decline is attributable to the imposition of US tariffs, which impacted the export revenue realisation, as customers continue to monitor the tariff environment, which has resulted in delays of order pick-up. 
 
Consequently, quarterly profit is also expected to decline as compared with the preceding quarter. The imposition of tariffs has a substantial bearing on business performance. Considering the prevailing headwinds, achieving the full-year revenue guidance for FY26, as communicated earlier, may pose challenges. 
 
Further details will be shared during the upcoming earnings call, the company said in its filing.
 
It added: Despite these challenges, customer confidence remains resilient, as evidenced by the order book. The company continues to take proactive measures to safeguard its business and remains committed to restoring revenue momentum. We are working on various modalities of shipments invoiced to US customers for which goods are distributed to other countries. In addition to this, we are also extending support to establish Free Trade Warehouse Zones (FTWZ) for customers who procure for US consumption. 
 
The company is a high-precision engineering solutions player, specialising in the manufacturing of complex products with “build-to-print” and “build-to-specifications” offerings. Its services encompass machining, fabrication, assembly, testing, and the creation of custom products based on the specific requirements of our clients in the aerospace, energy, and semiconductor industries.
 
The salient features of our products include their high complexity and “high-mix, low-volume” nature, characterized by high-precision products that are not mass-produced. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; Nifty above 24,800; SMID, Metal shares rise; Auto drops

Nomura prefers Marico, Tata Consumer, Britannia; sees price hikes in Q4FY26

Rupee opens firm at 88.68/$; analysts see momentum in favour of dollar

3 stocks you shouldn't ignore; here's why they belong in your portfolio

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

Topics :Buzzing stocksUS tariffsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story