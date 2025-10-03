The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,182.32 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,523.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹851.2 per share.

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed that it continued to experience a slowdown in revenues in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The revenues for Q2FY26 are expected to be marginally lower when compared to Q1FY26. This decline is attributable to the imposition of US tariffs, which impacted the export revenue realisation, as customers continue to monitor the tariff environment, which has resulted in delays of order pick-up.

Consequently, quarterly profit is also expected to decline as compared with the preceding quarter. The imposition of tariffs has a substantial bearing on business performance. Considering the prevailing headwinds, achieving the full-year revenue guidance for FY26, as communicated earlier, may pose challenges.

Further details will be shared during the upcoming earnings call, the company said in its filing.

It added: Despite these challenges, customer confidence remains resilient, as evidenced by the order book. The company continues to take proactive measures to safeguard its business and remains committed to restoring revenue momentum. We are working on various modalities of shipments invoiced to US customers for which goods are distributed to other countries. In addition to this, we are also extending support to establish Free Trade Warehouse Zones (FTWZ) for customers who procure for US consumption.