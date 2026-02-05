Systematix initiates coverage on DCB Bank with 'Buy' call, sees 40% upside

Brokerage firm Systematix has initiated coverage on private sector lender DCB Bank with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing improving operational efficiency, strong net interest margin (NIM) visibility, and a strategic focus on secured lending and cross-sell opportunities.

Hitendra Gupta, head of research, and Chetan Sharma, senior research Analyst at Systematix, believe DCB Bank remains well-positioned to achieve its aspirational return on assets (RoA) target, supported by improving NIMs, a strengthening fee income profile, gradual moderation in the operating expense ratio through enhanced operating efficiency, and range-bound credit costs.

They expect the lender’s RoA and return on equity (RoE) to improve to 1.0–1.1 per cent and 14.4–15.8 per cent, respectively, over FY27–FY28E, from 0.9 per cent and 11.4 per cent in FY25.

The analysts have valued the stock at a price-to-book value (PBV) multiple of 1x on FY28E book value of Rs 270, implying a target price of ₹270 and an upside of around 40 per cent from the current market price. Strong growth and cross-sell potential In its report, Systematix highlighted that the bank is targeting loan growth of 18–20 per cent, driven primarily by secured segments such as loan against property (LAP), SME lending, and co-lending. It added that a largely underpenetrated customer base—where around 76 per cent of customers hold only one product—offers meaningful cross-sell potential. “Additionally, around 27 per cent of Niyo card users who transact abroad maintain savings balances below ₹1,000, presenting an opportunity to deepen deposit mobilisation. Going forward, NIM expansion will be led by deposit repricing and a favourable shift in asset mix, while the cost-to-assets ratio is expected to remain range-bound at around 2.5 per cent due to sustained investments in technology and manpower, with further RoA improvement driven by a declining cost of deposits,” the analysts wrote in a research note.

“Going forward, the cost-to-asset ratio is expected to remain range-bound between 2.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent due to continued investments in technology and employees. Further improvement in RoA will be driven by a lower cost of deposits. With improving operational efficiency, strong NIM visibility, and a strategic focus on cross-sell and secured lending, DCB is well positioned for sustainable RoA improvement,” said the analysts. Analysts flags key risks The analysts, however, cautioned about key risks to the investment thesis. On margins, they said NIM expansion to 3.4–3.5 per cent could be constrained by slower-than-expected deposit repricing, intense competition, or limited pricing power in LAP and SME products.