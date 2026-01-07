Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info shares jump 6% on securing 10-year contract with SBI for ₹10k-cr

CMS Info shares jump 6% on securing 10-year contract with SBI for ₹10k-cr

CMS Info Systems shares rose over 6 per cent after it bagged a ₹1,000 crore, 10-year contract from the State Bank of India

CMS Info Systems share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of CMS Info Systems Ltd. advanced over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company bagged a ₹1,000 crore, 10-year contract from the State Bank of India (SBI).
 
The company's stock rose as much as 6.79 per cent during the day to ₹365 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹355 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:41 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 10 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 28 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. CMS Info has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,827.26 crore. 
 

CMS Info Systems bags contract from SBI

CMS Info Systems on Wednesday said it has secured a ₹1,000 crore, 10-year contract from State Bank of India for cash outsourcing services.
 
The contract, which went live in January 2026, covers around 5,000 bank-owned ATMs across India and marks the first large, direct cash outsourcing mandate awarded by a public sector bank. Under the agreement, CMS will provide end-to-end managed services aimed at improving cash efficiency and enhancing ATM uptime for customers.

The company said the order underscores banks’ growing preference for integrated outsourcing solutions and further strengthens its long-standing relationship with SBI. CMS has previously partnered with the lender on several large and complex projects, including multi-vendor software solutions, vision-based artificial intelligence offerings and managed services for ATMs.
 
"A large part of India’s ATM channel was disrupted in 2025, and we have played an active role in helping stabilize ATM operations for many banks," Anush Raghavan, chief business officer, CMS Info said in the statement. "This long-term contract will provide stability and high-quality services to millions of consumers with seamless self-service banking."

CMS Info Systems Q2 recap

CMS Info Systems reported a decline in its consolidated performance for the September 2025 quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹608.62 crore, down 2.55 per cent from ₹624.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Net profit declined 19.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹73.35 crore, compared with ₹90.92 crore a year earlier.
 
Ebitda for the quarter fell 10.99 per cent to ₹148.33 crore from ₹166.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

