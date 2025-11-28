Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tanfac Industries share price today: Tanfac Industries shares zoomed up to 7.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹4,184.10 per share, on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Why did Tanfac Industries share price rise in trade today?

Tanfac Industries’ shares gained traction after the company announced securing a major order from Krishna Organics.

As part of the contract, Tanfac will supply Solar Grade Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid to the Vadodara-based firm.

The agreement, valued at approximately ₹336 crore (excluding GST), will run through FY29.

The order will be fulfilled over a period of 3.5 years in line with mutually agreed specifications between the two companies. ALSO READ | Bajaj-Auto, 360 One among 5 stocks trading above this key tech indicator Afzal Malkani, director of Tanfac Industries, said, “We are delighted to secure this esteemed order, which demonstrates the continued trust reposed in Tanfac by leading industry partners. This achievement reaffirms our position as a vital player in the chemical manufacturing sector and supports our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers with consistency and integrity.” Tanfac Industries Q2 results Tanfac Industries revenue from operations rose to ₹169.31 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against ₹112.24 crore in the September quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25).

However, the profit after tax took a hit, slipping to ₹17.18 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹19.31 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. Operational performance remained weak. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to ₹27.49 crore, as against ₹27.89 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 16.24 per cent in Q2FY26, from 24.85 per cent in Q2FY25. Tanfac Industries Limited is a joint-sector enterprise promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). It is one of India’s leading manufacturers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives. The company operates a 60-acre manufacturing facility within the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Cuddalore, located about 20 km south of Puducherry and 200 km south of Chennai.