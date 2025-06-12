Home / Markets / News / Tanla Platforms shares soar 13% as board mulls share buyback plan

Tanla Platforms shares surged 13 per cent on Thursday as its board plans to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares

Shares of Tanla Platforms rose nearly 13 per cent on Thursday as its board of directors plans to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares in its meeting. 
 
The software products' stock rose as much as 12.69 per cent during the day to ₹701.65 per share, the highest level since January 9 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.6 per cent higher at ₹682.6 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:23 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are up nearly 65 per cent from their April lows. The counter has risen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  Tanla Platforms has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,269.08 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Tanla Platforms share buyback

Shares of Tanla Platforms rose after it said that it will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. Tanla Platforms will hold a board meeting on Monday, June 16, 2025, to consider a proposal for the buyback of its equity shares, along with other related matters, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 
 
The move will be in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable laws, it added.  

Tanla Platforms Q4 results 

The company reported its Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Tanla Platforms reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit of ₹117.3 crore as compared to ₹130.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,024.4 crore as compared to ₹1,005.5 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent.
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹163.5 crore as compared to ₹160.4 crore a year ago. 

About Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms Limited is a global leader in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), pioneering secure and intelligent digital communication solutions. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is trusted by global technology giants such as Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla continues to redefine digital interactions by delivering scalable, secure, and seamless communication experiences to enterprises and their users worldwide.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

