Tata Capital listing: 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details

Tata Investment CorporationCurrent Price: ₹9,265 Likely Target: ₹10,900 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹8,900; ₹8,400 Resistance: ₹10,150; ₹10,600 Tata Investment Corporation owns up to 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Capital, and the stock has witnessed a frenzied run on the bourses in the run-up to the Tata group NBFC's IPO. The stock from levels of ₹6,900 - soared over 71 per cent to a life-time high at ₹11,847 on October 3 - in less than one month.
Tata SteelCurrent Price: ₹172.30 Likely Target: ₹190 Upside Potential: 10.3% Support: ₹166; ₹161.50 Resistance: ₹177; ₹182; ₹185 Tata Steel stock is seen trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. The near-term trend for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as Tata Steel trades above ₹166; below which the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at ₹161.50 is likely to act as a key support.
Tata CommunicationsCurrent Price: ₹1,826 Likely Target: ₹2,100 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹1,800; ₹1,700 Resistance: ₹1,950; ₹2,050 Tata Communications witnessed a strong 10 per cent rally on the back of heavy volume last Friday. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,800 levels. The broader trend may remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹1,700.
Tata ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹914 Likely Target: ₹1,150 Upside Potential: 25.8% Support: ₹907; ₹893; ₹853 Resistance: ₹₹960; ₹1,000 Tata Chemicals stock is testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹907; below which near support for the stock exists at ₹893. The overall trend is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock sustains above ₹853. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the ₹960 - ₹1,000 resistance zone, for a likely rally towards ₹1,150 levels.
NelcoCurrent Price: ₹874 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 14.4% Support: ₹851; ₹832; ₹791 Resistance: ₹903; ₹930 Nelco stock post the over 53 per cent fall from the December 2024 high of ₹1,501, to a low of ₹706 in February 2025 - has been consolidating around its 50-Month Moving Average (50-MMA) for the last 10 months.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app