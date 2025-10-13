Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital listing: 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details

Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Tata Investment and Nelco look favourably placed on the charts, and can potentially surge up to 26% from here.

Tata Group
Tata Steel, Tata Communications among 5 Tata group stocks with up to 26% upside potential as per charts. | Image: Bloomberg
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Shares of Tata Capital listed at ₹330 on the NSE as against the IPO price of ₹326 per share. The ₹15,511.87 crore Tata Capital IPO had received a muted response, and was subscribed up to 2 times the issue size last week, with Qualified Institutional Bidders and High Net Individuals leading the bids.  Going ahead, brokerages remain optimistic on the future prospects of the company, with JM Financial initiating coverage with an 'Add' rating and a target price of ₹360 per share. Similarly, Emkay Global Financial Services too has an 'Add' rating with an identical ₹360 target price - implying an upside potential of 10 per cent.  Meanwhile, here are 5 Tata group stocks that can potentially rally up to 26 per cent from here as per current stock market trend. 

Tata Investment Corporation

Current Price: ₹9,265  Likely Target: ₹10,900  Upside Potential: 17.8%  Support: ₹8,900; ₹8,400  Resistance: ₹10,150; ₹10,600  Tata Investment Corporation owns up to 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Capital, and the stock has witnessed a frenzied run on the bourses in the run-up to the Tata group NBFC's IPO. The stock from levels of ₹6,900 - soared over 71 per cent to a life-time high at ₹11,847 on October 3 - in less than one month. 
 
  Thereafter, the stock has dropped over 21 per cent in the following 7 trading sessions from its summit. At present, technically, the stock looks favourably placed on the charts, with support visible at ₹8,900 and ₹8,400 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump back to ₹10,900 levels, with resistance likely around 10,150 and ₹10,600 levels. 

Tata Steel

Current Price: ₹172.30  Likely Target: ₹190  Upside Potential: 10.3%  Support: ₹166; ₹161.50  Resistance: ₹177; ₹182; ₹185  Tata Steel stock is seen trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. The near-term trend for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as Tata Steel trades above ₹166; below which the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at ₹161.50 is likely to act as a key support. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹190 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹177, ₹182 and ₹185 levels. 

Tata Communications

Current Price: ₹1,826  Likely Target: ₹2,100  Upside Potential: 15%  Support: ₹1,800; ₹1,700  Resistance: ₹1,950; ₹2,050  Tata Communications witnessed a strong 10 per cent rally on the back of heavy volume last Friday. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,800 levels. The broader trend may remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹1,700. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,100 levels, with interim resistance expected around ₹1,950 and ₹2,050 levels. 

Tata Chemicals

Current Price: ₹914  Likely Target: ₹1,150  Upside Potential: 25.8%  Support: ₹907; ₹893; ₹853  Resistance: ₹₹960; ₹1,000  Tata Chemicals stock is testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹907; below which near support for the stock exists at ₹893. The overall trend is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock sustains above ₹853. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the ₹960 - ₹1,000 resistance zone, for a likely rally towards ₹1,150 levels. 
 
 

Nelco

Current Price: ₹874  Likely Target: ₹1,000  Upside Potential: 14.4%  Support: ₹851; ₹832; ₹791  Resistance: ₹903; ₹930  Nelco stock post the over 53 per cent fall from the December 2024 high of ₹1,501, to a low of ₹706 in February 2025 - has been consolidating around its 50-Month Moving Average (50-MMA) for the last 10 months. 
 
  The 50-MMA, which now stands at ₹791 continues to offer hope for the stock. Near support for Nelco is visible at ₹851 and ₹832 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the long-term moving averages on the daily scale, indicating resistance at ₹903 and 930 levels for a likely spurt towards ₹1,000-mark. 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

