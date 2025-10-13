Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' Swiggy shares, sees 26% upside target; here's why

Analysts at MOFSL have recommended that investors buy Swiggy shares with a target price of ₹550, implying an upside potential of around 26 per cent from current levels.

Here’s why Motilal Oswal remains bullish on Swiggy

Abhishek Pathak, Tushar Dhonde, and Keval Bhagat — research analysts at MOFSL — believe that the combination of steady FD growth, rising Instamart average order value (AOV), and easing fixed-cost pressures enhances the visibility of positive unit economics in the quarters ahead.

“Steady improvements in AOV, dark-store throughput, and take rates could lead to a material re-rating in profitability, prompting a more constructive stance on the stock,” the analysts wrote in a research note.