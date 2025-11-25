Tata Capital primed for strong growth, bank-like returns, says IIFL Capital

The brokerage highlighted that TCL’s broad product suite, presence across customer income and geographic segments, and its deeply scaled distribution, technology, underwriting and operations infrastructure position it to grow at a pace comparable to leading NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance (BAF) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (CIFC). Yet, its profitability profile and asset-quality stability already resemble that of the best private-sector banks.

IIFL Capital expects TCL’s ~15 per cent valuation discount to CIFC to narrow as the company delivers sector-leading earnings momentum. TCL is projected to post a robust 31 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28, supported by a 60-basis-point (bps) improvement in ROA to around 2.3 per cent. Key drivers include improving net interest margins (NIMs) on account of portfolio mix, scaling of non-lending businesses, operating leverage benefits and a turnaround in subsidiary TMFL.

The company’s well-balanced loan book, with a retail-non-retail mix of 60:40, enables it to deliver private-bank-like return on assets (ROA) and credit-cost outcomes, despite retail loan yields that are broadly in line with other NBFCs. TCL’s disciplined and risk-calibrated expansion is evident from its decision to moderate growth around 18 months ago. In this period, its higher-risk segments, personal loans, business loans and microfinance, expanded at just 8 per cent CAGR, compared with 10-25 per cent for peers including BAF and CIFC.

With more than 25 products, a diversified AUM profile and around 1 per cent overall credit market share (1.3 per cent in retail; mortgages accounting for nearly half), the brokerage believes TCL has a long runway for sustained high growth.

Given its scale and consistent performance, five-year AUM CAGR of 21 per cent and average ROA/ROE of 1.9 per cent/15 per cent, IIFL Capital has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹410 (29 per cent upside), implying 2-year forward PB/PE of 3.0x/21x and underscoring TCL’s potential to sustain a ~50 per cent EPS growth premium over private banks through FY26-28.