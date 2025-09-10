Tata Elxsi rises 8% in 4 days; HDFC Securities upgrades to Add from Reduce

Tata Elxsi shares climbed 5.5 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹5863.4 per share on BSE. At 11:38 AM, on BSE, Tata Elxsi’s share price was up 5.22 per cent at ₹5,847.05 per share. The stock advanced for the fourth consecutive session, rising nearly 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 81,475.34.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹36,422.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹8,140 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹4,601.05.

HDFC Securities, in a report dated September 9, 2025, upgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’ with a revised P/E multiple to 35x (32x earlier) and a target price of ₹5,700, based on 35x Sep-27E earnings per share (EPS).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts The brokerage cited improving growth visibility in the transportation vertical, strong deal wins in media and communications, and long-term opportunities in healthcare, though margin recovery is expected to remain gradual. The company’s transportation segment is stabilising, led by the Jaguar Land Rover account and strategic wins with original electric manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, and a European player ($50 million deal). A notable shift in revenue mix from tier 1 suppliers to OEMs—now at 70/30 per cent mix compared to the reverse three years ago—offers greater predictability and is expected to move toward an 80/20 per cent split. Analysts project a 13 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the vertical over FY25–28, reaching $300 million run-rate in FY27.