Mamata Machinery shares soar 17% on multiple order wins; check details

Mamata Machinery shares soar 17% on multiple order wins; check details

Mamata Machinery's stock rose 17 per cent on bagging two order wins for its 9-layer blown film plants

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Shares of Mamata Machinery rallied over 17 per cent after the company announced two order wins for its 9-layer blown film plants valued at $1.17 million each. 
 
The industrial products maker's stock rose as much as 17.45 per cent during the day to ₹485 per share, the highest intraday level since August 4 this year. The stock trimmed gains to trade 16 per cent higher at ₹480 apiece, compared to a 0.60 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:06 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mamata Machinery has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,184 crore.  
 

Mamata Machinery secures back-to-back orders 

The company, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, announced multiple order wins for its state-of-the-art 9-layer blown film plants under the Co-Extrusion product segment. 

The company recently bagged its second export order, valued at about $1.17 million, from an international client for the manufacture of a high-barrier film plant, which is scheduled for commissioning by March 2026. The company did not disclose the name of the client, given the confidentiality obligations. 
 
In addition, Mamata has secured another major order from a customer based in the United Arab Emirates, also worth around $1.17 million. This marks its third consecutive order in this segment and further strengthens its global footprint. The UAE plant will be delivered in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, the company said in the statement. 
 
"This milestone follows Mamata’s recent announcements regarding two earlier order wins from customers in India and Latin America, marking a growing international footprint for its advanced Co-Extrusion solutions," the company said.  

Mamata Machinery Q1 results 

The company reported a sharp rise in net profit, which jumped 1,104.55 per cent to ₹2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 39.97 per cent to ₹38.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter, against ₹27.62 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Mamata Machinery is a leading global provider of total flexible packaging machinery solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products across the value chain, from co-extrusion to converting and advanced packaging machinery.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

