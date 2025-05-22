Tata group telecom services provider share zooms 28% in 2 days; here's why

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) share price today

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML) hit three-month high, gaining nearly 8 per cent to ₹ 74.70 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday’s over 15 per cent rally, in otherwise a weak market.

In past two trading days, the stock price of Tata group telecom services provider has zoomed 28 per cent. In the past nine trading days, TTML stock price has surged 45 per cent from level of ₹ 51.53 on May 9, 2025. TTML stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹ 50.01 on May 7, 2025.

The average trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled, with a combined 32.36 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 80,900.62 at 09:27 AM.

What’s drives TTML share price

According to a Business Standard report, Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, may be forced to infuse fresh capital into its loss-making telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL). This is because TTSL has to pay ₹19,256 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) along with other dues to the central government by March 2026. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

On September 15, 2021, Government of India informed regarding reform & relief measures for Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and on October 14, 2021 issued a communication to TTML granting them opportunity of opting for deferment of the AGR dues by a period of four years and paying interest amount by converting the same in equity. TTSL and TTML have opted for moratorium for four years on AGR dues vide letter dated October 29, 2021. First installment is due on March 31, 2026.

Outlook

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) landscape in India is evolving rapidly, presenting both opportunities and challenges for enterprises, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). As the backbone of the Indian economy, SMEs are increasingly leveraging ICT to enhance their competitiveness, efficiency, and innovation capacity Opportunities, TTML said in its FY25 annual report.

The Government of India is actively supporting the telecom industry through various initiatives and policies aimed at fostering growth, innovation, and digital inclusion. India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aims to transform the nation into a global leader in telecom equipment development and manufacturing. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is actively supporting this vision by Fostering an R&D ecosystem and Bharat 6G Vision.

Opportunities

The transition to hybrid work models has led companies to place greater emphasize on digital transformation. This increased focus is driving the adoption of agile, cost-effective, and secure ICT solutions, particularly in Unified Communications, as well as Cloud and SaaS offerings.

Public and hybrid cloud solutions are gaining traction due to their simplicity and cost-efficiency, which is resulting in a demand for reliable internet access services and a re-evaluation of traditional enterprise network infrastructure. This shift opens opportunities for solutions such as Internet Leased Line and SD-WAN.

As businesses expand their digital presence and adopt remote work setups, security remains a paramount concern, leading to a rise in the implementation of enterprise security solutions.

Moreover, the aim of achieving omni-channel customer engagement, enhanced experiences, and brand loyalty is driving the demand for advanced business communication and marketing solutions, including cloud communications and omnichannel platforms like WhatsApp for Business.

While traditionally lagging behind large enterprises, the Indian SME sector is progressively adopting technology, supported by the increasing reliability and affordability of cloud infrastructure, competitively priced internet access services, and accessible UC platforms and services, TTML said.

About TTML

TTML, equipped with Unified Licences (UL) - Access Service Authorization, operates in Mumbai and Maharashtra License Service Area (LSA), serving the regions of Maharashtra and Goa.

Operating under the brand name of “Tata Tele Business Services” (TTBS), the Company provides Smart Digital Solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses across the country. Solutions include Connectivity, Business Communications, Security, Marketing and Managed Services.