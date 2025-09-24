Tata Investment zooms 25% in 2 days on fixing record date for stock split
The company has fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivisionSI Reporter Mumbai
Tata Investment Corporation share price today
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation
extended its rally, hitting a new high of ₹9,100, soaring 12 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group company has zoomed 25 per cent after fixing the record date for a 1:10 stock split.
With the past two days' rally, Tata Investment’s market price has appreciated by 77 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹5,147.15 touched on February 17, 2025.
At 12:22 PM, Tata Investment stock
was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹8,945 on the BSE amid heavy volumes. A combined 2.69 million equity shares representing 5.3 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.29 per cent at 81,863. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Tata Investment stock split record date:
Tata Investment Corporation on Tuesday, September 22, 2025, informed that the company has fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 ₹1 each.
Tata Investment overview
Tata Investment Corporation and its subsidiary, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company, is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, and mutual funds, etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries. The company, a Systemically Important NBFC, has been classified by the Reserve Bank of India as a middle-layer NBFC.
The company’s portfolio is a mix of listed and unlisted Tata and non-Tata equities, fixed income securities, InvITs, REITs, rental commercial property, venture capital, and mutual funds. The Management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that the unlisted investments of the company have appreciated significantly in FY 2024-25 and have contributed significantly to the change in the value of the NAV of the company in the current year.
As regards Indian equity markets, Tata Investment said the corporate earnings performance over the next 6-9 months will decide the trend in the market. If corporate earnings visibility were to indicate a rebound to 14 per cent, as forecasted, it would make India an extremely attractive destination on relative valuation and strong macros. This could result in a resurgence in equity foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.
