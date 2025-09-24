Home / Markets / News / Tata Investment zooms 25% in 2 days on fixing record date for stock split

Tata Investment zooms 25% in 2 days on fixing record date for stock split

The company has fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision

Tata, Tata group
Image: Wikimedia Commons
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Investment Corporation share price today

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation extended its rally, hitting a new high of ₹9,100, soaring 12 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group company has zoomed 25 per cent after fixing the record date for a 1:10 stock split.
 
With the past two days' rally, Tata Investment’s market price has appreciated by 77 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹5,147.15 touched on February 17, 2025. 
 
At 12:22 PM, Tata Investment stock was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹8,945 on the BSE amid heavy volumes. A combined 2.69 million equity shares representing 5.3 per cent of the total equity of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 81,863.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Tata Investment stock split record date:

Tata Investment Corporation on Tuesday, September 22, 2025, informed that the company has fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 ₹1 each.
 
The company said the rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.  ALSO READ | Adani Power shares near record high after 34% rise in 2 days; rally decoded

Tata Investment overview

Tata Investment Corporation and its subsidiary, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company, is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, and mutual funds, etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries. The company, a Systemically Important NBFC, has been classified by the Reserve Bank of India as a middle-layer NBFC.
 
The company’s portfolio is a mix of listed and unlisted Tata and non-Tata equities, fixed income securities, InvITs, REITs, rental commercial property, venture capital, and mutual funds. The Management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that the unlisted investments of the company have appreciated significantly in FY 2024-25 and have contributed significantly to the change in the value of the NAV of the company in the current year.
 
As regards Indian equity markets, Tata Investment said the corporate earnings performance over the next 6-9 months will decide the trend in the market. If corporate earnings visibility were to indicate a rebound to 14 per cent, as forecasted, it would make India an extremely attractive destination on relative valuation and strong macros. This could result in a resurgence in equity foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Nifty below 25,100; PSBs gain; Tata Investment up 11%

Time to bet on sugar stocks? Dhampur, 4 others can rally up to 25%: charts

Crude oil outlook: Supply glut, macro headwinds to cap rally; target & more

Market outlook: HSBC upgrades India to overweight; Kotak sees limited gains

Hindalco rebound ahead? Analysts upgrade to 'Buy' after 1-year stagnation

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsTata Investment CorporationStock Split

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story