Tata Investment zooms 25% in 2 days on fixing record date for stock split

With the past two days' rally, Tata Investment’s market price has appreciated by 77 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹5,147.15 touched on February 17, 2025.

The company said the rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.

Tata Investment Corporation on Tuesday, September 22, 2025, informed that the company has fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 ₹1 each.

Tata Investment overview

Tata Investment Corporation and its subsidiary, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Investment Company, is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, and mutual funds, etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries. The company, a Systemically Important NBFC, has been classified by the Reserve Bank of India as a middle-layer NBFC.

The company’s portfolio is a mix of listed and unlisted Tata and non-Tata equities, fixed income securities, InvITs, REITs, rental commercial property, venture capital, and mutual funds. The Management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that the unlisted investments of the company have appreciated significantly in FY 2024-25 and have contributed significantly to the change in the value of the NAV of the company in the current year.