Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / When can investors start trading Tata Motors CV shares? Listing update

When can investors start trading Tata Motors CV shares? Listing update

Tata Motors demerger: Tata Motors' commercial vehicle arm is set to list soon. Investors who held shares as of October 14 will be able to trade the new stock once exchange approval comes through

Tata Motors CV listing

Tata Motors CV arm listing update

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors demerger: Automobile giant, Tata Motors, is in the final stages of its restructuring process, that will split the company into two separately listed entities - one focusing on passenger vehicles and electric cars (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles), and the other dedicated to commercial vehicles. 
 
The long awaited move by investors will give each business sharper strategic focus and independent valuation in the market.
 
Under the approved demerger scheme, the already listed Tata Motors stock will reflect the PV arm. It will include Tata Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) segment and its stake in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and will continue to trade as it is. The stock’s name has been changed to Tata Motors PV (TMPV).
 
 
The commercial vehicle arm, meanwhile, has been carved out into a separate company, which will soon be listed on the stock exchanges as a separate listed entity. The stock will have the name – Tata Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors demerger: Important dates

 
The effective date of the Tata Motors demerger was October 1, 2025, marking the legal separation of the two businesses. The record date - which determined which shareholders are entitled to receive shares in the new commercial vehicle company - was fixed as October 14, 2025.

Also Read

Tata Motors demerger

Tata Motors demerger: Key things every investors should know before listing

Tata motors

Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today

Jews, Israel, Israel-Gaza, Hamas

NYC's Jewish community divided, anxious as city may get first Muslim mayor

Authorities work at the scene where a passenger bus was struck by a train while trying to beat it across the tracks, leaving people injured and dead, according to Civil Protection, in Atlacomulco, Mexico, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

Indian-origin truck driver sober during US crash, faces negligence charge

 
Those shareholders, who owned one or more existing Tata Motors shares as on October 14, were entitled to have similar number of share in the new commercial vehicle entity, maintaining a 1:1 share entitlement ratio. These shares were credited to their Demat accounts on October 16, 2025. 
 
This ensures that existing investors benefit equally from the demerger without any dilution.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: Key things every investors should know before listing

Tata Motors CV: Listing timeline and when trading will begin

 
Typically, a company looking to list shares of its new (demerged) arm, has to file an application with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This approval process takes between 45 and 60 days from the submission of the application.
 
Given that Tata Motors' demerger's record date was mid-October, most market watchers expect the commercial vehicle entity to list by late November or early December, 2025, if there are no procedural delays.
 
Until the official listing, investors may see the new CV shares reflected in their demat accounts, but they won't be able to trade them. These shares will remain non-tradeable (frozen) until the exchanges grant final approval and activate the new stock code. Once that happens, investors will be able to buy and sell the shares independently from the passenger vehicle company.  ALSO READ | Why Tata Motors split CV and PV arms: Here's what the filings reveal

Tata Motors CV share price

On October 14, the share price of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Tata Motors PV) arm was discovered at ₹400 apiece on the NSE. Subtracting this value from the pre-demerger close of ₹660.75, the implied value of the Tata Motors CV arm came around ₹260.75 per share.
 
Thus, if you were holding Tata Motors shares as of October 14, 2025, your Tata Motors CV shares must have been credited to your demat account. These would be visible in your trading apps as well.
 
However, investors will have to wait until, at least, late November 2025 to start trading them on the BSE and NSE. 

More From This Section

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market Highlights: D-St ends 2-day losing streak; Nifty ends at 25,763; Realty, PSU banks lead

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea shares zoom 10% after SC clarifies on AGR dues; details here

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin

IOCL, BPCL, HPCL hit 52-week highs; What's driving OMCs to outperform?

bull run, market rally

Nifty to hit 54000 by 2030? Anand Rathi thinks it's possible, lists reasons

SBI Q2 results will be announced on November 4, 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

SBI Q2 results tomorrow: Analysts expect a flattish quarter from PSU bank

Topics : Tata Motors Demerger Markets Tata Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon