Tata Motors Q2 preview: Auto giant Tata Motors is set to announce its first quarterly results post-demerger, marking a major milestone for the auto major. The company recently split into two entities: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Auto giant Tata Motors is set to announce its first quarterly results post-demerger, marking a major milestone for the auto major. The company recently split into two entities: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV)

These are the first numbers after the demerger. However, at the consolidated levels this is the expectation of top brokerages.

Nuvama

Nuvama analysts expect Tata Motors’ consolidated revenue to decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by a fall in JLR volumes. Consolidated Ebitda margin is likely to contract owing to weaker profitability in the JLR business.

Within revenue, PV and CV segments are estimated at ₹79,800 crore and ₹19,300 crore, respectively, while Ebitda from PV and CV is projected at ₹6,340 crore and ₹2,340 crore. Key factors to watch will be JLR and India CV demand and margin outlook. Overall, analysts forecast revenue to drop 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹99,134.8 crore, Ebitda to fall 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,656.4 crore, and adjusted PAT to dip 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,786.6 crore. InCred Equities Analysts at InCred Equities expect Tata Motors to be among the laggards in Q2FY26, with year-on-year Ebitda growth likely to remain weak despite broader sector gains.

Therefore, they project revenue to decline 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94,756.8 crore, Ebitda to fall 35.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,362.6 crore, and PAT to drop 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,112.5 crore. Kotak Institutional Equities Kotak Institutional Equities experts predict JLR volumes (excluding the China JV) to decline 12 per cent Y-o-Y, led by weakness in the US (tariff-related) and China markets. Revenues (ex-China JV) are expected to drop 16 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, driven by lower volumes, though average selling price may rise 2.5 per cent QoQ on a richer model mix and lower discounts.