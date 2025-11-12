Dividend stocks: Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Passive income-focused investors may find several opportunities in Wednesday’s trading session as a set of companies, including Adf Foods, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kriti Nutrients, Patanjali Foods, and Sasken Technologies, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on November 13, 2025, according to data from the BSE.

Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, is November 13, 2025.

All these companies have fixed November 13, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for their dividends. Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Adf Foods Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Nov 13, 2025 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.40 Nov 13, 2025 Great Eastern Shipping Company Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7.20 Nov 13, 2025 Kriti Nutrients Nov 13, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 Nov 13, 2025 Patanjali Foods Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.75 Nov 13, 2025 Sasken Technologies Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹12 Nov 13, 2025