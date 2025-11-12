Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, BSE, Groww, TMCV, Tata Power

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a gap-up start on Wednesday, amid buoyant global cues and optimism of a potential trade deal with the US.
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY
-- was up 165 points at 25,976 as of 7:45 AM.
Most equity benchmarks in Asia were trading with gains, led by the top-performing global exchange this year, South Korea's Kospi. China's CSI 300 index was lower by 0.2 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street ended mixed as technology shares were a drag, led by SoftBank Corp, after it sold its stake in Nvidia Inc. The S&P 500 was up 0.21 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.25 per cent.
Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session:
September quarter results
Biocon: The Biopharmaceutical firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹84.5 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), rebounding from a ₹16 crore loss it had suffered in the same period last year.
Bajaj Finserv: The NBFC reported an eight per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY26, which came in at ₹2,244 crore. It had reported a consolidated profit of ₹2,087 crore in the same period last year.
Bikaji Foods International: The snacks manufacturer reported a 13.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹77.67 crore for the second quarter. Revenue from operations was at ₹830.3 crore, as against ₹720.61 crore a year ago.
BLS International Services: The company reported a 26.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹175.23 crore for the second quarter, driven by continued growth in its core business.
Bharat Forge: The company posted a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹299 crore for Q2FY26, while revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹4,031 crore.
Kolte-Patil Developers: The company incurred a loss of ₹10.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a profit of ₹9.7 crore in Q2 FY25. Its revenue from operations declined 55.02 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹138.7 crore.
Torrent Power: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹723.7 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 50.5 per cent jump from ₹481.03 crore in the same quarter last year.
Godrej Industries: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹242.47 crore during Q2FY26, down 16 per cent from ₹287.62 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit fell around 31 per cent from ₹349.22 crore.
Other stocks in focus
Tata Motors CV:
Shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles
(CV) will list on the national bourses on Wednesday. Tata Motors CV shares – to be traded as Tata Motors Ltd – will be listed under the ‘T’ Group category.
Groww: Shares of the company will debut on the stock exchanges in India after its ₹6632 crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed last week.
BASF India: The company signed a share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire 26 per cent in Clean Max Amalfi, aiming to benefit from captive power provisions under applicable laws.
Reliance Power: The company's subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, received an LoA on November 10, 2025, emerging as the largest winner in SJVN’s 1,500 MW / 6,000 MWh FDRE ISTS renewable energy tender.
Tata Power: The firm proposed acquiring a 40 per cent equity stake in a Special Purpose Vehicle with Druk Green Power Corporation for about ₹1,572 crore, through multiple tranches and related agreements.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company received an order worth about ₹35.68 crore, including GST, from the Ministry of Defence for supplying Portable Counter-Drone Systems (Anti-Drone).