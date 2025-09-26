Tata Motors shares rise 2% as JLR restarts operations after cyberattack

Shares of Tata Motors rose over 2 per cent after the company informed that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) began a phased restart of operations after a cyberattack earlier this week.

JLR begins phased restart after cyberattack

Tata Motors on Thursday said Jaguar Land Rover has begun a controlled, phased restart of operations, with parts of its digital estate now restored following the recent cyber incident.

Earlier this week, Jaguar Land Rover faced a major cyberattack, with the company pausing production temporarily. Reports indicated that JLR could face losses of up to Euro 2 billion, an amount that could potentially wipe out its entire FY25 profit, as the company was not insured against such an attack.

However, in a clarification on Thursday, the company said it has ramped up IT processing capacity for invoicing and is working to clear supplier payment backlogs. JLR’s Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies distribution hubs in the UK and overseas, is returning to full operations, ensuring retailers can continue servicing vehicles.