Too big to dance: Here's why blue chips structurally deliver lower returns

When paucity of growth forces the giant into other territories, typically capital destruction follows or declining return on capital at the very least. A prime example of this would be when the largest cement manufacturer and the largest petrochemical company in India ventured into the telecom sector. One destroyed capital and the other saw their incremental return on capital drop. To reinvest capital at that scale allows for lower return on capital but stock price returns are a factor of growth and return on equity. But both diminish with scale.

The second reason that pushes larger species to lower numbers or extinction is longer reproductive cycles. The gestation period to produce one offspring, or the next generation increases with the size of the animal. This is akin to large companies facing difficulty in innovating. Innovation necessitates disrupting their existing established business. It is therefore more measured or slower (and rarer) to come by.