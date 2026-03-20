Tata Steel set to gain from India growth, lower global costs outlook

Tata Steel seems well placed in its key geographies. India has a safeguard duty, the European Union (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the UK import protection with 50 per cent tariffs.

Tata Steel’s Q3FY26 consolidated revenue came in at ₹57,002 crore (down quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q versus ₹58,689 crore in Q2FY26, and up year-on-year or Y-o-Y against ₹53,648 crore).

Consolidated operating profit was ₹8,309 crore (versus ₹9,106 crore Q-o-Q) with margin at 15 per cent.

Adjusted operating profit was ₹8,270 crore and about ₹10,069 per tonne, while net profit was ₹2,730 crore.

The cost transformation programme delivered ₹3,000 crore of savings in Q3FY26 and ₹8,600 crore in M9FY26 against the FY26 savings target of ₹11,500 crore.

The Netherlands reported Q3FY26 revenue of euro 1,354 million with operating profit of euro 55 million, while the UK reported revenue of pound 468 million with a loss of pound 63 million at the operating level.

The India Q3FY26 revenue was ₹35,725 crore with operating profit of ₹8,291 crore and margin at 23 per cent.

The consolidated net debt declined to ₹81,834 crore with net debt-to-operating-profit ratio at 2.59 times. Operating cash flow before capex was ₹10,345 crore.

India's steel demand is projected to grow by 8-10 per cent over FY26-30.

Consolidated operating profit per tonne is projected to trend toward ₹13,000–15,000 levels by FY28.

India realisations may improve Q-o-Q in Q4 by over ₹2,000 per tonne, given ₹3,000–3,500 per tonne rise in hot rolled coil (HRC) prices. But a $15 per tonne increase in coking coal may partly offset gains.

UK losses have narrowed after commissioning of the 3.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) electric arc furnace.

Netherlands benefits from CBAM and safeguard tightening which could boost realisations by euro 70-100 per tonne.

Tata Steel is expanding India capacity from 26.5 MTPA in FY25 to 40 MTPA by FY31, with annual capex commitment of ₹16,000 crore.

In the UK, it has converted Port Talbot to electric arc furnace (EAF). It is considering a gas-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace model at IJmuiden (Netherlands), subject to policy clarity.

The management says working capital discipline generated free cash flow of ₹7,054 crore. Net debt declined Q-o-Q by ₹5,200 crore. The India operating profit margin was 23 per cent in Q3 despite ₹2,100 per tonne realisation decline Q-o-Q.