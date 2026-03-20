Tata Steel set to gain from India growth, lower global costs outlook

Netherlands benefits from CBAM and safeguard tightening which could boost realisations by euro 70-100 per tonne.
UK losses have narrowed after commissioning of the 3.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) electric arc furnace.
India realisations may improve Q-o-Q in Q4 by over ₹2,000 per tonne, given ₹3,000–3,500 per tonne rise in hot rolled coil (HRC) prices. But a $15 per tonne increase in coking coal may partly offset gains.
Consolidated operating profit per tonne is projected to trend toward ₹13,000–15,000 levels by FY28.
India's steel demand is projected to grow by 8-10 per cent over FY26-30.