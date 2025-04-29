Shares of Tata Technologies fell over 6 per cent in Tuesday’s intraday trade after a block deal involving 3.94 per cent of equity, with TPG Rise Climate likely the seller.

Tata Tech's stock fell as much as 6.03 per cent during the day to ₹663.05 per share, the biggest intraday loss since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.8 per cent lower at ₹671.7 apiece, compared to a 0.47 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 9:35 AM.

Tata Tech's counter has fallen over 7 per cent from its recent high of ₹731, which it hit early this month. The stock has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 3.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The Tata Group company has a total market capitalisation of ₹27,309.61 crore, according to BSE data.

Tata Tech block deal

About 16 million shares, or a 3.94 per cent stake of Tata Tech, changed hands on the National Stock Exchange in a single transaction, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers for the transaction were not known immediately.

However, as per the term sheet viewed by the wire agency, TPG Rise Climate was offloading 15.86 million shares of the company at a price range of ₹670 to ₹698.5 per share. The price range was a 1 per cent to 5 per cent discount to the closing price of the stock on April 28.

According to the term sheet, BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the block deal.

