Arunaya Organics IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Arunaya Organics IPO opens for subscription: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Arunaya Organics opens for public subscription today, April 29, 2025. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹33.99 crore from the public offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 5.26 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Shivali Agrawal divesting of 0.6 million equity shares.

Here are the key details of Arunaya Organics IPO:

Arunaya Organics IPO price band, lot size

The public offering is available at a price band of ₹55-58 per share, and the lot size is 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,16,000 to bid for one lot of 2,000 shares of Arunaya Organics IPO

Arunaya Organics IPO grey market premium (GMP)

ALSO READ: Ather Energy IPO details The unlisted shares of Arunaya Organics were trading flat at ₹58 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Arunaya Organics IPO remains nil as of Tuesday, April 29.

Arunaya Organics IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Arunaya Organics IPO is set to conclude on May 2, 2025. Following the closing of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is likely to be finalized on May 5, 2025.

Shares of Arunaya Organics are expected to list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on May 7, 2025.

Arunaya Organics IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Arunaya Organics IPO objective

In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Arunaya Organics has stated that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. "The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the proceeds from the sale of their respective portion of the Offered Shares in the Offer for Sale, net of their respective share of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon."

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for setting up a new manufacturing facility located at D-3/26/3, Dahej III, Industrial Estate, Dahej-392130, Vagra, Bharuch, Gujarat (Proposed Greenfield Project), and for funding working capital requirements of the company. The proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

About Arunaya Organics

Arunaya Organics is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of different types of dyes and their intermediates. A significant portion of the company's revenue is generated from outsourcing its key function, i.e., the manufacturing of finished products, to its group company, Chinmay Chemicals Private Limited. The company supplies a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. The company's production facility, located at C-8, GIDC Estate, Naroda, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric tons per annum.