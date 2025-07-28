Savy Infra shares list at 14% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

On the exchange, Savy Infra shares listed at ₹136.50 per share against the issue price of ₹120 per share. This reflects a premium of ₹16.50 per share or 13.75 per cent over the IPO issue price.

The public issue received an overwhelming demand from the investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 114 times, showed the NSE data. The basis of share allotment was finalised on July 24. The company set the issue price at ₹120 per share.

Savy Infra IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares worth ₹69.98 crore. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹114–120 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares. It was available for subscription from Monday, July 21, 2025, till Wednesday, July 23.

Savy Infra proposed to utilise the funds raised through the public offering for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for general corporate purposes.

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the public offering of Savy Infra, while Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Savy Infra & Logistics

Savy Infra and Logistics is an engineering, procurement, and construction company (EPC) company specialising in earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects. The company offers services like demolition, excavation, grading, and logistics management. Savy Infra operates an asset-light business model, renting trucks and machinery to execute projects. Savy Infra and Logistics has completed projects in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.