TD Power Systems zooms 49% in 1 month, stock hits all-time high

Share price of TD Power Systems today

Shares of TD Power Systems hit a new high of ₹932.65, as they surged 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 49 per cent on the back of strong December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) earnings and healthy order inflow.

The stock price of the heavy equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹919.80 touched on February 19, 2026.

At 01:57 PM; TD Power Systems was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹910.80, as compared to 0.34 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped more than two-fold with a combined 2.01 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

TD Power Systems Q3 order inflow and key highlights TD Power Systems is a premier manufacturer of AC generators, serving the needs of steam, gas, hydroelectric, and diesel-based power plants. The company offers an extensive portfolio of AC generators to varied power generation demands. The company’s product spectrum comprises steam turbine generators up to 250 MW, gas turbine generators up to 70 MW, hydro turbine generators up to 50 MW, and diesel engine generators up to 20 MW. Beyond generators, the company also manufactures synchronous motors (up to 50 MW), induction motors (up to 20 MW), and traction motors (up to 1,250 kW), serving a broad array of industrial and mobility-driven applications.

In Q3FY26, TD Power Systems reported 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in order inflow of ₹656.1 crore against ₹407.3 crore in Q3FY25. Of the total 84 per cent of order inflow in Q3FY26 were from exports. As on December 31, 2025, the company’s order book position stood at ₹1,845 crore. TD Power Systems has received a breakthrough order from an OEM from the US for the supply of 2 units of 11MW, 4.16kV generators for American Sugar project for installation in the US. The company secured orders from major Indian Steam Turbine OEM for the supply of three generators totaling to 140 MW (40 MW, 55 MW, and 45 MW) for steel power plant projects in India. The company also secured an order from OEM in India for the supply of two units of 31.5 MW, 11 kV generators for the PT Global project in Indonesia, with Sinoma International Engineering, China serving as the EPC contractor.

Meanwhile, in Q3FY26, TD Power Systems reported 24 per cent YoY jump in profit after tax at ₹55.0 crore against ₹44.3 crore in Q3FY25. Total revenue increased 27 per cent YoY to ₹444.9 crore from ₹351.0 crore in a year ago quarter. EBITDA margin improved 100bps to 18.6 per cent from 17.6 per cent. TD Power Systems – Business outlook TD Power Systems maintained its top line guidance of ₹1,800 crore for FY26. Additionally, the management gave a revised guidance for FY27 at ₹2,200 crore. The order inflow from exports continues to be the driver for growth. The company has a diversified product range serving global markets for steam turbines, gas turbines, gas engine, geo-thermal, motor, and other special applications and wide range of global OEM’s approx., 45 spread over all business segments.